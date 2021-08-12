Gabby Barrett’s family is hitting the road with her: “I’m just very blessed that we all get to be together”

L-Cade Foehner, Gabby’s husband R-Gabby Barret; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Gabby Barrett is about to start a major run of live concerts on Friday, and she’ll be taking her seven-month-old daughter Baylah on the road with her, along with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner, who plays guitar with her. Gabby says they’ll all be one happy family together on the road, in their specially equipped tour bus.

“I mean, motherhood is definitely my top priority over anything. My baby is now my whole entire world, so I make sure everything’s good with her before anything else,” the “I Hope” singer explains to ABC Audio. “But yeah…it’ll kinda be a tour bus where it’s just, like, a home on wheels, and me and my husband and her.”

Gabby notes, “I’m very blessed to be able to have a husband that’s extremely supportive, and we perform together and all of those things. So, it’s a very musical family…I’m just very blessed that we get to all be together and do something that we all love to do.”

And being with Baylah every day will allow Gabby to watch as her little girl becomes more and more of an actual person.

“At first, it was kind of like, you know, when she…first entered into the world, it’s like, ‘Oh, what do I do? What do I do? I have this little human now!'” Gabby laughs. “And then, as time goes on and they start to develop their personality, become more aware and you can see those things, it’s like, you just fall more and more in love with them! And so she’s just changed our world completely.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

