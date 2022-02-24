Gabby Barrett reveals selling out Madison Square Garden is “definitely a bucket list goal” of hers

ABC

“I Hope” singer Gabby Barrett is hoping to someday walk in the footsteps of the legendary Shania Twain.

Speaking to Billboard, the 21-year-old spoke about the possibility of launching an international career similar to the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer. “I would love to eventually sell out Madison Square Garden one day. That’s definitely a bucket list goal,” Gabby raved. However, that dream of hers will have to wait because, she says, “my role first and foremost is being a good mother to my daughter and raising her correctly.”

Gabby welcomed Baylah May in January 2021 with spouse Cade Foehner. While being a mom is her number one priority, she added, “I think everything just follows the way that it’s supposed to be.”

An example of that is her breakout anthem “I Hope,” which she believes came out at the right time. “I don’t think I could write that now,” she admitted, “I am in a very happy marriage, so I think I would write that a little bit differently.”

Gabby, who finished third on American Idol, reflected on her music journey and credits an unlikely person for her success. Apparently, the former coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bill Cowher﻿, is the reason her dad even allowed her to sign to her label, Warner Music Nashville. Gabby said CEO ﻿John Esposito ﻿wanted to sign her so badly, he exploited her father’s love of the Steelers and reached out to Cowher to personally change his mind.

“My dad was a big part of the journey coming up for me. When Coach Cowher gave him a call, he called me freaking out. He was like, ‘Do you know who just called my phone? Coach Cowher! He’s iconic,'” Gabby recalled, laughing. “He was all for my signing with the label after that.”

