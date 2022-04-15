Gabby Barrett returning to ‘American Idol’ as a mentor

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“I Hope” you’ll tune in when Gabby Barrett makes her return to American Idol.

The country/pop star came in third on the ABC show in 2018. Since then, she’s scored massive hits with “I Hope” — for which she was joined by Charlie Puth — and “The Good Ones.” The latter song is about her husband, Cade Foehner, a fellow top 10 Idol finalist who she married in 2019.

Billboard reports that Gabby will return to Idol as a mentor to this season’s top 14 contestants, in an episode airing April 24.

Because this season is American Idol‘s 20th, the show is bringing back past contestants. Country star Jimmie Allen, who competed on the show alongside future winner Scotty McCreery, mentored the Top 24 in Hawaii last week. On May 2, past contestants and winners, including Scotty, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Ruben Studdard, Kris Allen and Lauren Alaina, will appear in a reunion special.

