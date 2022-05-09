Gabby Barrett expecting baby number two with husband Cade Foehner

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gabby Barrett may be thinking “I Hope” daughter Baylah is ready for a sibling.

Gabby revealed the news — fittingly, on Mother’s Day — that she and husband Cade Foehner are expecting their second child. Posting a video of her sonogram on her socials, the star wrote, “My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!”

On Instagram, Cade wrote, ‘Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride! She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God.”

Gabby and Cade got married in October 2019 after meeting on season 16 of American Idol. They welcomed Baylah on January 18, 2021.

