G-O-T Coffee C-UPdate* *Game Of Thrones Coffee Cup Update

Photoshop is HBO’s friend apparently. So there go all those wild theories about G-O-T existing on a different plane of our own universe. Wow that sentence hurts my brain… and I wrote it.

HBO Digitally Removes Coffee Cup from #GameOfThrones,’ But the North Remembers https://t.co/IavGHGCDzH pic.twitter.com/IkeZ6k9Qha — IndieWire (@IndieWire) May 7, 2019

There were many questions that plague me about this season’s episode 4. Why didn’t she see the huge fleet of ships? Why didn’t the army rest a bit after the huge battle of Winterfell? The Never Have I Ever game has a much longer history than I thought. I’m puzzled… but more than happy to suspend any kind of reality for great television like this. Don’t need a ton of “reality” in my own life if I’m being honest.