G-O-T Coffee C-UPdate* *Game Of Thrones Coffee Cup Update

Photoshop is HBO’s friend apparently.  So there go all those wild theories about G-O-T existing on a different plane of our own universe.  Wow that sentence hurts my brain… and I wrote it.

There were many questions that plague me about this season’s episode 4.  Why didn’t she see the huge fleet of ships?  Why didn’t the army rest a bit after the huge battle of Winterfell?  The Never Have I Ever game has a much longer history than I thought.  I’m puzzled… but more than happy to suspend any kind of reality for great television like this.  Don’t need a ton of “reality” in my own life if I’m being honest.

