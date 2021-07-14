G-Eazy & Carlos Santana team with Diane Warren for new song “She’s Fire”

DI-NAMIC RECORDS/BMG

Under “unexpected collaborations,” you can put “She’s Fire,” a new track from famed songwriter Diane Warren‘s debut album that features rapper G-Eazy and legendary rock guitarist Carlos Santana.

“I’m so excited for everyone to hear ‘She’s Fire!!'” Diane said in a statement. “To be able to work with Carlos Santana has always been a dream of mine…I’ve also been very much wanting to collaborate with G-Eazy and this seemed like the perfect song for the two of them to do together. I expected it to be great, and it turned out even better than I imagined, pure fire.”

Diane’s album Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1. will be out later this year, and features collaborations with artists including Celine Dion, John Legend and many others. The first advance track came out this past November. Called “Times Like These,” it features vocals by Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish.

Diane’s long list of credits and achievements include nine number-one hits and 32 top-10 singles. She’s also been nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar 12 times, most recently earlier this year. Among the hits she’s composed: Aerosmith‘s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” Starship‘s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” Cher‘s “If I Could Turn Back Time,” Toni Braxton‘s “Unbreak My Heart,” and LeAnn Rimes‘ “How Do I Live.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.