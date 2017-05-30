Fun And Creative Ways To Thaw The “Seattle Freeze”

Whether you think “The Freeze” real or not…these are probably some things you should do in ANY city!

The “Seattle Freeze”, some think we’re not very friendly but as an outsider that moved here 5+ years ago, I beg to differ. Seattle is a very unique place, while growing up in the midwest and living in places like Texas and Nevada (where people will literally do anything for you and give you the shirt off their backs).

In MY experience, Seattle isn’t quite as openly friendly which was a bit of a drawback at first. It’s definitely harder to get to know people here and to develop an actual close friendship with people BUT at the same time, that’s been ok because it’s made me adjust how I approach and look at people in developing relationships and friendships…for the better.

Every city and town is unique…there are good/bad/mean/nice people EVERYWHERE…doing some of the things on this list is a good thing no matter where you’re from or where you live but ESPECIALLY…in Seattle. 🙂

