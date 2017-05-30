Credit: djedzura | BigStockPhoto.com

Fun And Creative Ways To Thaw The “Seattle Freeze”

Whether you think “The Freeze” real or not…these are probably some things you should do in ANY city!

The “Seattle Freeze”, some think we’re not very friendly but as an outsider that moved here 5+ years ago, I beg to differ. Seattle is a very unique place, while growing up in the midwest and living in places like Texas and Nevada (where people will literally do anything for you and give you the shirt off their backs).

In MY experience, Seattle isn’t quite as openly friendly which was a bit of a drawback at first. It’s definitely harder to get to know people here and to develop an actual close friendship with people BUT at the same time, that’s been ok because it’s made me adjust how I approach and look at people in developing relationships and friendships…for the better.

Every city and town is unique…there are good/bad/mean/nice people EVERYWHERE…doing some of the things on this list is a good thing no matter where you’re from or where you live but ESPECIALLY…in Seattle. 🙂

 

11 Ways to beat the Seattle Freeze HERE.

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
