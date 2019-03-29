Fun And Random Holidays In April.

From National Beer Day to National High Five Day and SO MUCH in between…And you thought April Fools and Easter were the only holiday in April!
Month:
- National Humor Month
- International Guitar Month
- Keep America Beautiful Month
- Lawn and Garden Month
- National Kite Month
- National Poetry Month
- National Pecan Month
- National Welding Month
- Records and Information Management Month
- Stress Awareness Month
- Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Weekly Celebrations:
- Week 1 Library Week
- Week 1 Read a Road Map Week.
- Week 2 Garden Week
- Week 3 Organize Your Files Week
- Week 3 Medical Labs Week
- Week 4 Administrative Assistants Week
- Week 4 National Karaoke Week
April, 2019 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:
1 International Fun at Work Day
2 National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
3 Don’t Go to Work Unless it’s Fun Day – we know your decision
5 .National Walk to Work Day – first Friday of month
6 Plan Your Epitaph Day – a little morbid if you ask me
7 Caramel Popcorn Day – Most likely created by a popcorn maker, or an Ecard company.
8 Draw a Picture of a Bird Day
10 Golfer’s Day
11 Eight Track Tape Day – do you remember those?
12 Big Wind Day – this day blows me away!
12 Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day
13 International Plant Appreciation Day
13 Scrabble Day
14 International Moment of Laughter Day
14 Look up at the Sky Day – don’t you have anything better to do?
14 Palm Sunday – date varies
14 Reach as High as You Can Day
15 Income Taxes Due (most years, it’s on the 15th)
15 Patriot’s Day – third Monday of the month
16 Mushroom Day
16 National Stress Awareness Day
17 Pet Owners Independence Day
18 International Juggler’s Day – also applies to multi tasking office workers
18 National High Five Day third Thursday
19 Good Friday – date varies
19 Passover begins at sundown – date varies
20 Husband Appreciation Day – third Saturday in April
21 Easter Sunday – date varies
22 Dyngus Day always the Monday after Easter
23 Lover’s Day
23 National Zucchini Bread Day – they hold this at a time when you are not sick of all that zucchini.
24 Administrative Professionals Day (Executive Admin’s Day, Secretary’s Day) – date varies
25 Take Your Daughter to Work 4th Thursday
26 Arbor Day -last Friday of month
28 International Astronomy Day
28 Kiss Your Mate Day – guys, do not forget this one. Kiss her, then read her some poetry.
29 Greenery Day