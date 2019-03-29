Fun And Random Holidays In April.

From National Beer Day to National High Five Day and SO MUCH in between…And you thought April Fools and Easter were the only holiday in April!

Month:

National Humor Month

International Guitar Month

Keep America Beautiful Month

Lawn and Garden Month

National Kite Month

National Poetry Month

National Pecan Month

National Welding Month

Records and Information Management Month

Stress Awareness Month

Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Weekly Celebrations:

Week 1 Library Week

Week 1 Read a Road Map Week.

Week 2 Garden Week

Week 3 Organize Your Files Week

Week 3 Medical Labs Week

Week 4 Administrative Assistants Week

Week 4 National Karaoke Week

April, 2019 Daily Holidays, Special and Wacky Days:

1 April Fool’s Day

1 International Fun at Work Day

1 International Tatting Day

2 Children’s Book Day

2 National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

2 Reconciliation Day

3 Don’t Go to Work Unless it’s Fun Day – we know your decision

3 Tweed Day

3 World Party Day

4 Hug a Newsman Day

4 Walk Around Things Day

4 School Librarian Day

4 Tell a Lie Day

4 World Rat Day

5 Go for Broke Day

5 National Dandelion Day

5 .National Walk to Work Day – first Friday of month

6 California Poppy Day

6 National Tartan Day

6 New Beer’s Eve

6 Plan Your Epitaph Day – a little morbid if you ask me

6 Sorry Charlie Day

7 Caramel Popcorn Day – Most likely created by a popcorn maker, or an Ecard company.

7 National Beer Day

7 No Housework Day

7 World Health Day

8 All is Ours Day

8 Draw a Picture of a Bird Day

8 Zoo Lover’s Day

9 Name Yourself Day

9 Winston Churchill Day

10 Golfer’s Day

10 National Siblings Day

11 Eight Track Tape Day – do you remember those?

11 Barbershop Quartet Day

11 National Submarine Day

12 Big Wind Day – this day blows me away!

12 Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

12 National Licorice Day

12 Russian Cosmonaut Day

12 Walk on Yor Wild Side Day

13 International Plant Appreciation Day

13 Narional Peach Cobbler Day

13 Scrabble Day

14 Ex Spouse Day

14 International Moment of Laughter Day

14 Look up at the Sky Day – don’t you have anything better to do?

14 National Dolphin Day

14 National Pecan Day

14 Palm Sunday – date varies

14 Reach as High as You Can Day

15 Income Taxes Due (most years, it’s on the 15th)

15 Patriot’s Day – third Monday of the month

15 Rubber Eraser Day

15 That Sucks Day

15 Titanic Remembrance Day

15 World Art Day

16 Mushroom Day

16 National Eggs Benedict Day

16 National Librarian Day

16 National Stress Awareness Day

16 Save the Elephant Day

17 Bat Appreciation Day

17 Blah, Blah, Blah Day

17 National Cheeseball Day

17 Pet Owners Independence Day

18 International Juggler’s Day – also applies to multi tasking office workers

18 National High Five Day third Thursday

18 Newspaper Columnists Day

19 Good Friday – date varies

19 National Garlic Day

19 Passover begins at sundown – date varies

20 Husband Appreciation Day – third Saturday in April

20 Look Alike Day

20 Volunteer Recognition Day

21 Easter Sunday – date varies

21 Kindergarten Day

22 Dyngus Day always the Monday after Easter

22 Earth Day (U.S.)

22 Girl Scout Leader Day

22 National Jelly Bean Day

23 Lover’s Day

23 National Zucchini Bread Day – they hold this at a time when you are not sick of all that zucchini.

23 Take a Chance Day

23 World Laboratory Day

24 Administrative Professionals Day (Executive Admin’s Day, Secretary’s Day) – date varies

24 Pig in a Blanket Day

25 East Meets West Day

25 Take Your Daughter to Work 4th Thursday

25 World Penguin Day

26 Arbor Day -last Friday of month

26 Hug an Australian Day

26 National Pretzel Day

26 Richter Scale Day

27 Babe Ruth Day

27 National Prime Rib Day

27 Tell a Story Day

28 International Astronomy Day

28 Great Poetry Reading Day

28 Kiss Your Mate Day – guys, do not forget this one. Kiss her, then read her some poetry.

29 Greenery Day

29 National Shrimp Scampi Day

30 Hairstyle Appreciation Day

30 National Honesty Day