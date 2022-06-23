While discussing how much he loves the Frozen franchise, Jimmy Fallon asked if there was anything Bell wanted to announce regarding a third film, to which Bell responded, “I would… like to officially announce, with zero authority, Frozen 3.”

Earlier in the day, Bell appeared on Good Morning America, where the actress shared that she would do Frozen 3 “in a heartbeat.” However, later in the night, it sounded like she was making an official announcement… with a small caveat.

“Please bear in mind I did say ‘zero authority’ because I can’t do that. I can’t do that. No, I’m not in charge,” said Bell.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069