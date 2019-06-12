From The Kitchen: Peanut Butter Cookie Time!

In the early 1930s as cookies made with peanut butter became popular, the recipe called for crisscrossing the balls of dough with a fork before baking. I remember making them this way with both my Grandma and Mom. And did you know that June 12 is National Peanut Butter Cookie Day? Cool, it has it’s own holiday, and it deserves it. So, let’s get busy!

And do these look good!