From sketch inspo to musical guest: Olivia Rodrigo booked for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Stefan Kohli

A while back, Olivia Rodrigo‘s hit “Drivers License” was the subject of a sketch on Saturday Night Live in which all the male cast members, plus host Regé–Jean Page, started arguing in a bar over the song’s meaning, before linking arms and belting out the track. Now, it’s just been announced that Olivia herself will be on hand in Studio 8H this month.

Olivia will be the musical guest on May 15, as Keegan-Michael Key hosts the show. It’s another feather in the teen star’s cap: She’s also been announced as the MTV PUSH Global Artist for the month of May. Her debut album, Sour, arrives May 21.

The host for SNL‘s season finale on May 22 will be The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Meanwhile, some viewers, and reportedly some cast members, are displeased about the fact that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. Miley Cyrus is the musical guest.

