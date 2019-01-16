From SHELTER To STAR! [A Dog’s Way Home: Shelby’s Backstory]

FIRST: YES, I saw A Dog’s Way Home! I give it ALL the stars. It may be the ONLY movie I’ll ever see in the theaterTWICE. That’s how much I LOVE it!

I cried. A lot. Not because it was sad. It wasn’t sad the way A Dog’s Purpose was sad (Animal abuse/neglect/death).

It was MOVING. It’s a story relatable to any dog owner. It explores one of MY biggest fears: What if they get lost?

The BEST part? Not ONLY does Shelby look like a lot of shelter dogs, but she is a FORMER shelter dog. She was plucked from a TN shelter by Paws For Effect trainer Debbie Pearl.

Debbie, I LOVE you. You saved a dog. You branded a shelter-dog as trainable (to the tune of MOVIE STAR). You single-handedly (positively) impacted every human’s opinion of dogs that resemble Shelby. On behalf of ALL the “Shelbys” waiting in shelters, THANK YOU.

MORE on Shelby:

I can’t wait to see this movie for the 3rd time. I can’t wait to buy it.

I hope it moves you as much as it does me. I hope it changes attitudes and perceptions. I hope more adoptable dogs, like Shelby, are adopted because of it.

I believe it will do all of that.

And now I’m crying again.

