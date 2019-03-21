From Family Dogs To The Easiest To Train…The Top Ten Dog Breeds For 2019.

If you’re looking to add a furry four legged member to your family, here are some of the most popular breeds.

The American Kennel Club is out with their list of the top 10 dog breeds for 2019 … based on number of AKC registrations

1 Labrador Retriever

2 German Shepherd

3 golden retriever

4 French Bulldog

5 standard Bulldog

6 beagle

7 poodle

8 rottweiler

9 German Shorthaired Pointer

10 Yorkshire Terrier

