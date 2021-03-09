From Co Workers To Sisters

monkeybusinessimages Monkeybusinessimages|BigStock

Co workers, bonded over identical tattoos and both being adopted.

After working together for nine years they discovered they were sisters.

Madison and Tinetti said they suspected they might be related,

but information from Tinetti’s adoption paperwork — which they only later discovered

was erroneous — made a biological connection between the two seem impossible.

Madison said she reconnected with her biological family two years ago,

and only recently learned from her father that the family had another

daughter who was put up for adoption.

A DNA test in February proved Madison and Tinetti were sisters.

The women said they now know they have seven other siblings who were raised by their birth parents.

