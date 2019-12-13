Credit: BigStockPhoto

Friendship Over Business, Community Over Competition

December 13, 2019

When the owner of an Oak Grove coffee shop was diagnosed with terminal cancer, his cross-town competitor….

His cross-town competitor is stepping in to help cover his medical expenses.

Dave McAdams runs The Local Coffee Company with his wife, Tina McAdams.

He’s currently in hospice care with a terminal cancer diagnosis.

December marks the couple’s first full year of business, sadly, Dave will be celebrating the occasion from hospice care.

In an incredible act of kindness, the owner of Moonlight Coffee stepped away from her own business

to help the McAdams family keep their stand open.

“It’s supposed to be friendship over business, community over competition,” said Pixie Adams of Moonlight Coffee.

She is working at the stand with Tina – for free – to help them cover medical bills and expenses.

A heartwarming but very sad Christmas story.

Full Story: HERE

