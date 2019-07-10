Friends Is Leaving Netflix Next Year.

First The Office and now Friends…what the heck am I going to binge watch NOW??

Fans of the hit show ‘Friends’ were so excited when the show was put on Netflix for streaming. But those same fans are in for a rude awakening. The beloved series is leaving Netflix in 2020, and while that might seem like a long way away … it’s really only 5 1/2 months.

If you’re wondering where our favorite “friends” are going, well … they’re going to Warner Media’s upcoming streaming service newly named HBO Max set to launch in 2020. (Or you can just youtube stuff like this) 🙂