“FRIENDS” Hearts Messages “How U Doin’?”

klyaksun|BigStock

Brach’s iconic candy hearts got a pop culture makeover in their new Friends pack.

The limited edition treats, a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, are stamped with some of the most quotable moments from the Friends characters played by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

Among the 26 different phrases are “how u doin?,” “pivot,” “on a break” and “lbstr.” The sitcom-themed candies also switch up the usual flavors with a new blend of watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, cherry and orange.

The Friends packs are available now in stores nationwide — fans have already spotted them on shelves — and Brach’s classic conversation hearts are also available for another year.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069