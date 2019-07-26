Credit: BigStockPhoto

Friendly Photobomb

July 26, 2019

“Guys, don’t freak out but there is a deer coming our way.”

That’s what Eldina Kovacevic said when shooting an engagement session in Michigan as a friendly deer approached.

Kovacevic, owner of Inna Kova Photography, said she tried to warn the couple to stay calm and kept getting

lots of shots of the deer – but it inched closer and closer.

“The deer literally came up toward the back of the couple and sniffed Austin’s shirt then casually

walked passed them and kept eating the grass,” Kovacevic said.

The deer must’ve been known in the area, because onlookers were telling the photo crew that the deer was friendly and not to be startled.

“It was so magical and one of the best things that happened in my photography career,” Kovacevic said.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.