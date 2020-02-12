Credit: ChicagoPhotographer | BigStockPhoto.com

Freezin’ For A Reason

February 12, 2020

The cold is temporary. The impact is not.

Grab your friends – anyone with a little courage, a warm heart, and a desire to support

a worthy cause is welcome to join…

Freezin’ for a REASON!

The Polar Plunge is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses

to support Special Olympics athletes by collecting pledges and plunging into the Puget Sound.

Too Chicken to Plunge?

Cheer on from the sidelines in the “Chicken Coop.” You can still raise funds,

win prizes, and make a difference in the lives of countless local athletes without getting wet!

PolarplungeWA.com

Seattle is Feb 21  and 22 at Alki Beach.  There may possibly be an AJ signting

Anacortes Dash and Splash is March 14th.

