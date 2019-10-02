Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween: This Week Schedule

It’s HALLOWEEN season, so while you carve (or paint) your pumpkins and decorate it’s always fun to have a favorite halloween movie playing right? Well check out Freeform’s 31 Days of Halloween FULL schedule (HERE)
This week at a glance…
Wednesday, October 2
Freeform Premiere 11:30am/10:30c Scared Shrekless
12pm/11c Monster House
Freeform Premiere 2:05pm/1:05c R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
4:10pm/3:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:50pm/4:50c Hocus Pocus
Freeform Premiere 8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12am/11c ParaNorman
Thursday, October 3
12:30pm/11:30c Edward Scissorhands
2:40pm/1:40c ParaNorman
4:45pm/3:45c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Double Feature
6:50pm/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)
8:55pm/7:55c Addams Family Values
12am/11c Edward Scissorhands
Friday, October 4
Freeform Premiere 11am/10c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:30am/10:30c Hook (1991)
2:35pm/1:35c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Double Feature
4:40pm/3:40c The Addams Family (1991)
6:45pm/5:45c Addams Family Values
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, October 5
7am/6c ParaNorman
9am/8c Hocus Pocus
11:10am/10:10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
1:40pm/12:40c Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:45pm/2:45c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:50pm/4:50c Hocus Pocus
Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Goosebumps
11:30pm/10:30c Monster House
1:30am/12:30c Scared Shrekless
Sunday, October 6
7am/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
9:30am/8:30c Monster House
11:30am/10:30c Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:30pm/12:30c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:35pm/2:35c Hocus Pocus
5:45pm/4:45c Goosebumps
8:15pm/7:15c Hotel Transylvania
10:20pm/9:20c Hocus Pocus
12:30am/11:30c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30am/12:30c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins