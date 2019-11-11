To all those who have EVER put on the uniform in defense of this great country we humbly and sincerely say “thank you”. I wish we could do this every day. But on Veteran’s Day here is a list of freebies available to those who’ve served and many are available to your families too.

7-11

Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Memorial Day, July 4th, and Veterans Day. Download the 7-Eleven app and sign in or register.

54th Street Grill & Bar

Free entree up to $12 on Veterans Day (Mon 11-11-19) for Veterans + Active Duty who dine inside a 54th Street. #54supportsvets



Ahipoki Bowl

50% off poke bowls for active duty military and veterans on November 11.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Veterans, Retired Military and Active Duty Military are invited for free Patriot’s French Toast and coffee at participating locations on 11/11/19.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

Come visit any Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Sunday or Monday (11/10-11/11) and enjoy one free 12-inch cheese pizza.z

Aroma Joe’s Coffee

On Veterans Day tomorrow (11/11), all Veterans and Active Duty Military can get up to a 24oz drink for free.

Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

Aspen Creek Grill

On Monday, Nov. 11th, all veterans and active duty military can select from a complimentary menu from 11 am to close.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Monday, 11/11, Veterans & Active Duty servicemen and women receive a free BD’s All American Burger & side with valid Military ID.

Back Yard Burgers

Military veterans with valid ID, and active duty servicemembers in uniform, can enjoy a free ‘Classic Burger’ on Veterans Day 2019.

Bagger Dave’s

Active, non-active, reservists, retired personnel, and first responders with proof of military identification get one Great American Cheeseburger and fries on November 11, 2019.

Baker’s Square

All veterans and active duty service members receive a free meal on Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

Bandana’s Bar-B-Q

Veterans and active duty eat free on Monday, 11/11/19.

Bar Louie

Vets and active military receive a free flatbread or burger on Monday, November 11th.

bartaco

All active duty and retired military will receive 20% off food from 11/9 through 11/11.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Free meal for veterans with a purchase of equal or greater value up to $10 on Nov. 11.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill

BIBIBOP is giving all Veterans and Active Duty Military a free bowl on Veteran’s Day.

Biggby Coffee

On November 11th BIGGBY COFFEE will be offering free brewed coffee for veterans.

BJ’s Restaurant

On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $14.95, plus a free Dr Pepper, by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

Black Angus Steakhouse

11/12/19 participating restaurants will offer veterans and active military professionals a special $9.99 Certified Angus Beef® Top Sirloin Steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Restaurants are offering free select menu items to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans Day, Monn., Nov. 11.

Break Time

Break Time will give all veterans a free medium fountain drink or 16 oz coffee on Monday (11/11).

Brick House Tavern + Tap

20% off meal on Nov. 11 for veterans and parties up to 4.

Bruegger’s Bagels

Active duty, reservists, veterans and spouses with a military id can enjoy a free bagel with cream cheese on 11/11/19.

Bubba Gump Shrimp

Military personnel and their families receive 20% off on food and retail purchases on Nov. 11, 2019.

Bubba’s 33

Free lunch from a select menu for veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings

All day long on Monday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Buffalo Wings & Rings

Veterans & Active Military Members will receive 5 Free Boneless Wings with choice of sauce and a free non-alcoholic beverage all day on Monday, November 11, 2019. Dine-in only. Military ID or proof of service required.

Calhoun’s

All veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free meal on Monday, November 11.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Veterans Day, all veterans or active duty military personnel will be able to select a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.

Cantina Laredo

Veterans and active duty military can receive a complimentary meal on Mon., Nov. 11.

Carlos O’Kelly’s

Veterans, Active Military & Gold Star Families, this Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, get a free Entrée.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

This Veteran’s Day Weekend, all veterans, active duty military, and first responders are invited to receive a free calamari – and 10% off on all future visits.

CC’s Coffee House

Free tall brewed coffee for all Veterans & Active Military this #VeteransDay, Nov. 11. (Participating locations only).

CentraArchy Restaurants

On Monday, November 11 CentraArchy Restaurants are showing their gratitude by honoring veterans and active duty military service members with a free entrée. Includes California Dreaming, New York Prime, Chophouse ’47, The Tavern at Phipps, Carolina Roadhouse, Joey D’s Oak Room, Gulfstream Cafe, Chophouse New Orleans.

Charlie Brown’s Steakhouse

Veterans and active-duty military eat lunch for free on Monday, November 11th from 11:30 am-3 pm. Please show valid ID.

Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free Chick Special and regular size drink to any veteran or active-duty military personnel who visits on Monday, November 11.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2019.

Chipotle

Offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) burrito, bowl, salad or taco on Veterans Day from open to close. Offer valid for all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID.

The Chop House

On Mon., Nov. 11th veterans with military ID or in uniform get 50% off any dine-in lunch or dinner entree.

Cicis Pizza

Free pizza buffet with valid active duty or retired military ID on 11/11/19.

City Barbeque

On Veterans Day (Monday, Nov. 11) all veterans and active military members get a free sandwich, two sides and a regular beverage, applicable on either dine-in or carryout orders.

Claim Jumper

On Monday, November 11, veterans who show valid ID may receive a free entree from a special menu. This offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations.

Coco’s Bakery & Restaurant

11/9-10: Receive a free slice of pie for all Veterans and Active Duty Military with proof of service.‬ Come back on Veterans Day for a free breakfast consisting of two eggs, two bacon strips, two pancakes, and hash browns.

Coffee Beanery

At participating Coffee Beanery locations, veterans and active duty military can get a free tall coffee on Monday, November 11th.

Connors Steak & Seafood

On Monday November 11th, Connors Steak & Seafood locations in TN, AL, and FL are offering 50% off any dine-in lunch or dinner entree to all active duty and retired service members with military ID or in uniform.

Copeland’s NOLA

Free lunch entree for those who served or are serving on 11/11 from 11 am – 3 pm. Participating locations only.

Cotton Patch Cafe

Veterans and active duty may enjoy a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken on Veteran’s Day.

Country Cookin

All active, reserve, retired, and honorably discharged members of the U.S. military are invited to dine on Veteran’s Day, November 11th.



Country Fair Stores

This Veterans Day a free any size coffee to those who have and still are serving.

Country Kitchen Restaurants

Free country scramble for active & retired military on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert or Crafted Coffee beverage. Plus an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

Crooked Pint Ale House

On Nov 11. veterans and active military eat free.

Cumberland Farms

Free coffee on Nov. 11 for veterans, active-duty, reserve, National Guard or honorably discharged military personnel.

Cunningham Restaurant Group (CNG)

All Veterans are invited on November 11th for a free entree of their choice at any Cunningham restaurant. Restaurants include Boulder Creek, BRU Burger Bar, Cafe 251, Charbonos, Croute, Livery, mesh, Moerlin, Nesso, Provision, Rize, Stonecreek, Tavern at the Point, Union 50, Vida

Dash In/Splash In ECO Car Wash

Free sandwiches and car washes at all locations across Delaware, Maryland and Virginia on 11/11/2019.

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

All active, non-active or retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Monday, Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Free Classic Sandwich and choice of side this Veterans Day. To redeem in-store, veterans must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

Drake’s

Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary meal at participating locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

East Coast Wings + Grill

Monday, November 11th and choose a free meal from their Veterans Menu! Available all day, dine in only.

Eat’n Park

All active and former United States military personnel will receive a special 10% discount for the entire month of November.

Egg Harbor Café

All veterans & active military, enjoy a free meal on Monday, 11/11.

El Chico Cafe

Veterans and active military eat free on Monday 11.11.19 (Limit $18).

Exchange

Veterans, military members and their families can enjoy a free plus other benefits Monday, November 11, 2019.

Famous Dave’s

On Nov. 11 in honor of Veteran’s Day all former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat Combo.

FATZ Southern Kitchen

On Monday, November 11, all Veterans and Active Military members are invited

to enjoy a free Calabash Chicken Basket. Plus, veterans and active military get 20% off all November.

Farmer Boys

Monday, Nov. 11 veterans and active duty military with valid proof of service get a free big cheese cheeseburger.

Firebirds

Complimentary meals to active duty military and veterans on Veterans Day.

Fogo de Chão

Veterans Day Weekend (Nov. 9-11), Veterans receive 40% off and their guests 10%.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

All veterans and current miltary personnel who visit Freddy’s on Veterans Day will receive a free combo meal card.

Friendly’s Free Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner

Friendly’s is treating veterans and active military, with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, to a free dine-in breakfast, lunch or dinner from select menus on Veteran’s Day 11-11-2019.

The Friendly Toast

Free meal on Monday, November 11th for veterans and active duty military personnel.

Furr’s Fresh Buffet

Mon., Nov. 11, veterans may eat for free plus a bottled beverage. Offer valid at participating restaurants.

Global Brew Tap House

Free chili and tots on Veterans Day for Active, Retired, Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy, National Guard.

Glory Days Grill

Free appetizer or a regular order of boneless or grilled boneless wings on Veteran’s Day.

Gold Star Chili

Enjoy a free 3-way and drink on Veterans Day. For all who served.

Golden Corral

On Monday, November 11th, 2019 from 5 PM to 9 PM, Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.

Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants

Participating locations will offer veterans and active duty military a complimentary free entrée from a Veterans Day menu, on November 11th.

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar

Veterans and Active Duty Military will receive a free lunch or dinner dine-in meal at participating locations on Veterans Day. Must show proof of service, and beverages and gratuity are not included in free meal.

The Greene Turtle

Current service-members and veterans can enjoy a free $14 meal on Veterans Day.

Grub Kitchen & Bar

Past and present military get a complimentary entree on 11.11.2019. Grub provides an ongoing year round discount for veterans by offering a 10% percent off any purchase with a valid military I.D. or uniform.

Hamburger Stand – All veterans and active duty with a valid military ID receive a free hamburger, small fries, and a small Pepsi.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

Free single cone for veterans and military personnel on Veterans Day.

Hickory Tavern

Free ‘Merica’s Burger for Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans day 11/11/19.

HMSHost

This Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, all active-duty and retired U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary Pimento Cheeseburger. HMShost restaurants can be found at airports throughout the U.S. under many brand names like PGA TOUR Grill and Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill. See the complete list of participating locations.

Home Town Buffet

Mon., Nov. 11, veterans may eat for free plus a bottled beverage. Offer valid at participating restaurants.

Hooters Free Meal

Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to a Hooters Veterans Day free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country on 11-11.

hopdoddy burger bar

Free Classic Burger with Cheese for veterans on 11/11/19.

Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea House

On Mon. Nov. 11th, the salad bar is free for all veterans who dine at Hoss’s.

Houlihan’s

Receive a free entree from a select menu on Veteran’s Day 11/11 with proof of veteran status or active service in the military.

Huddle House

Free order of Sweet Cakes to all active military members and veterans with proper I.D. from Nov. 8-11.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

All veterans and active duty military receive a complimentary entree on Nov. 11th at participating locations. #veteransday.

Hy-Vee Free Breakfast

Enjoy a free breakfast buffet for veterans during regular breakfast hours on 11-11-19 from 6-11 am.

IHOP

All active duty and Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday, November 11, from 7 am to 7 pm.

Ikea

Hej veterans! Visit Ikea Nov 9 – Nov 11, 2019 and enjoy a free meal at the restaurant. Military ID Required.

Insomnia Cookies

Get a free traditional cookie all week long, at all locations. Starting Mon., Nov. 11th, through end of business on Sun., Nov. 17th, any personnel with a military ID or proof of service can come in to redeem the Veterans Day offer.

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant

Available both Sunday and Monday (11/10-/11/11), veterans and active duty service members get a free burger or sandwich and non-alcoholic beverage.

J Christopher’s

This Monday, November 11th, those who served receive a free meal.

Jet’s Pizza

On 11/11, America’s military veterans, retirees, and active-duty personnel can order 50% off menu priced pizzas with a military ID. Pick up orders only, not available online.

Jimboy’s Tacos

Free meal for veterans (under $10) with military id.

Joe’s Crab Shack

On November 11th, all veterans can enjoy 20% off.

Joellas Hot Chicken

Monday, November 11, all Veterans, Active Duty, and Reserves get a free meal of 2 Jumbo Tenders, 1 Southern Side, Dippin’ Sauce & Drink.

Johns Incredible Pizza Co.

Veterans get a free admission and buffet 11/4-11/11 at #JohnsIncrediblePizza. Get coupon.

K&W Cafeteria

Free meal that includes choice of entrée, two vegetables, bread and a refillable beverage, with the presentation of your military ID on Monday, 11.12.19. Offer valid from 11a.m. to closing.

Kolache Factory

Free Kolache of choice and coffee on Monday November 11th. Just show your military ID at any Kolache.

Kwikfill

November 11th veterans receive free coffee at Kwik Fill locations.

Lamar’s Donuts

Free donut and a 12oz coffee for all veterans and active military on Veterans Day.

Lion’s Choice

Free original roast beef sandwich for active-and-retired-members of the armed forces on Monday, November 11.

Little Caesars Pizza

On Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Logan’s Roadhouse

On Nov. 11, all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide on November 11.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

On Veterans Day (Nov. 11), active and former military can enjoy a complimentary dessert, and a 20% discount with proof of service. Veterans receive 20% off the entire month of November for ‘Military Family Month.’

Lucky Strike

On Veterans Day, complimentary 1 hour of bowling for all active, inactive and retired military personnel. Plus, enjoy a burger and beer for only $10.

Luna Grill

Luna is offering a “Buy One, Get One Free” deal from Saturday, November 9 through Monday November 11 to any active duty or veteran member of the armed forces at all locations.

Macaroni Grill

Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée this Veteran’s Day, Monday, November 11th to all veterans and active military.

Main Event Bowling

On Monday, November 11th all active-duty and retired U.S. military personnel can enjoy a free entrée from a special menu. Plus, all military personnel will receive 30 minutes of game play.

Manhattan Bagel Company

Monday, November 11, Manhattan Bagel will offer a free bagel and cream cheese to all veterans at participating locations. All active, former and retired military personnel are invited to visit their local store to take advantage of this one-day promotion.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s is offering Veterans 50% off all menu price pizzas on Veteran’s Day at participating locations. Use code: HONOR50

Margarita Mexican Restaurant

All veterans and active duty military personnel receive one free entree for you and one for your guest. Valid at participating locations in CT, MA, ME, NH, & NJ on 11/11/19.

Max & Erma’s

On Veterans Day, participating Max & Erma’s locations are celebrating veterans and active military personnel with a free cheeseburger, endless fries and a fountain drink.

McCormick and Schmick’s Free Entree

Veterans and Gold Star families (parents and spouses) can enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner at McCormick and Schmick’s on Sunday, November 10th, 2019.

Menchie’s Free Frozen Yogurt

On Veterans Day, all Veterans and military personnel with a military ID or proof of service will receive a free six ounce frozen yogurt any time of day on Veterans Day 11.11. Show a valid ID or be in uniform to receive.

Mimi’s Cafe – On Veterans Day, with the purchase of a beverage, active duty military and veterans with a valid military ID can choose a a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner entree from a select menu.

Mission BBQ

Veterans and active duty will receive a free sandwich and slice of cake (while supplies lasts) on Veterans Day, 11/11/19.

Mitchell’s Fish Market

Veterans enjoy 20% off food and non-alcoholic beverages on Monday, November 11.

MOD Pizza

Show your military I.D. on #VeteransDay (11/11) at any MOD location, and get a buy-one get-one free MOD-size pizza or salad.

Native Grill & Wings

On November 11th, Veterans will receive one free menu item (up to $11.99 in value). Dine-in only.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

On 11/11 from 11am – 4pm, Veterans and active military can receive a free lunch from their 9 Real Size Entrées for $9.99 menu with the purchase of any entrée.

O’Charley’s

All active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free meal from O’Charley’s. Veterans can choose from O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” all day on November 11 simply by showing their military IDs. Restaurant participation may vary by location. O’Charley’s also offers military discount of 10 percent off all year long.

Old Country Buffet

Mon., Nov. 11, veterans may eat for free plus a bottled beverage. Offer valid at participating restaurants.

On The Border Free Entree

This Veterans Day, veterans, retired and active-duty military will receive a free meal combo meal at OTB’s.

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

On November 11, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt will be offering free frozen yogurt for all active and retired military at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage

Outback is doubling their heroes discount to 20% from 11/8 – 11/11 to servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, and first responders with valid ID, plus military personnel and their immediate family members.

Paisano’s Pizza

Free large 1-topping pizza for veterans and active duty military on 11-11-2019 with proof of military service.

Perry’s Steakhouses

Free 3-course pork chop dinner to U.S. active military and veterans on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 4-9 p.m.

Petro Stopping Centers

All active duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Mon., Nov. 11, 2019, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.

Pilot Flying J

All active-duty and retired military veterans get a free breakfast including a coffee, Friday through Monday, Nov. 8-11.

Price Chopper Supermarkets

Active Duty & Veterans enjoy a free coffee & donut Monday, November 11 • 7am–7pm.

Primanti Bros.

Veterans and active duty military get a free classic sandwich on Sun., Nov. 10 and Mon., Nov. 11.

Quaker Steak & Lube

All military veteran, active duty and reservist service members receive free or discounted meals at participating locations on 11/11/19.

RA Sushi

Veterans, retired and active military receive a complimentary shareable on Nov. 11.

Rapid Fire Pizza

Veterans and active duty military get a a free dessert pizza or Cheezy Bread with purchase of an entree on Veterans Day this Sunday, November 11th.

Red Lobster

On Monday, November 11th to thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.

Red Robin

All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.

Redstone American Grill

Bring in your military I.D. on 11/11, order an entree and you will receive a free entree.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

Monday 11/11, all Veterans will enjoy a free entrée. November 11th through November 17th .25 cents will be donated back to the community for every Veterans day IPA sold.

Rock & Brews

Rock & Brews is offering all active duty military, veterans, and first responders a complimentary meal on Veteran’s Day at any Rock & Brews location nationwide.

Rodizio Grill

November 11-14, Veterans eat free, with purchase of at least one Adult Full Rodizio meal. Must show Proof of Service to receive discount.

Roy Rogers

Present a Military ID or proof of service to receive 10% off your entire purchase on 11.11. They are also offering a free dessert with any purchase to ALL customers.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

BOGO, buy one entree, get one free. Present the coupon and military ID to redeem offer on 11/11/19.

Ruby’s Diner

Monday, November 11, 2019, all veterans and active duty members of the military are invited to enjoy a Ruby’s adult entrée on the house.

Ruby Tuesday

This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free Burger or Sandwich of your choice served with fries or tots.

Ryan’s

Mon., Nov. 11, veterans may eat for free plus a bottled beverage. Offer valid at participating restaurants.

Sagebrush Steakhouse

All veteran and active duty personnel receive a complimentary meal from a select menu on Monday, Nov. 11th, 2019. Offer valid from 11am-10pm.

Scooter’s Coffee

Veterans past and present may enjoy a free drink of any size on Veterans Day (11/11).

Shane’s Rib Shack

Military personnel and Veterans will receive a free sandwich combo meal at participating Shane’s Rib Shack locations. Offer valid November 11th through November 13th.

Sheetz

On Monday, November 11, veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free 6 inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any location. Plus a free car wash.

Shoney’s

Shoney’s says ‘Thank You’ to America’s heroes by offering a free All You Care To Eat breakfast, to all Veterans and Active Duty Military members on Monday 11.11.19 from open – 11 am.

Sizzler Free Lunch

Sizzler is proud to honor and celebrate United States veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free lunch and beverage before 4 p.m. on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019.

Smashburger

Veterans and active-duty military get a free double burger on Nov. 11 with any purchase.

Smokey Bones

Free desserts on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for active duty and retired military members.

Snarf’s Sandwiches

On Monday, Nov. 11th all active military & veterans receive a free 7” non-specialty sandwich.

Sonny’s BBQ

On November 11, veterans and active duty military with valid ID will receive a free Pulled or Sliced Pork Big Deal combo; dine-in only.

Spaghetti Warehouse Buy 1 Get 1 Free Meal

Receive a special “buy one entree, get one free” coupon offer. The coupon can be download on Monday, November 4 through Monday, November 11 and redeemed on Veterans Day.

Starbucks

On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee.

Sticky Fingers Ribhouse

On Sunday, November 11, veterans can enjoy a free buffet from 11am-2pm.

Tap House Grill

On Veterans Day, all active, inactive and retired military personnel can get a free meal and a Sam Adams pint while supplies last.

TA Stopping Centers

All active duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Mon., Nov. 11, 2019, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.

Taco Cabana

Nov. 9 – Nov.1 receive a free Naked Chicken Fajita, Naked Steak Fajita or Naked Brisket Taco with military ID or proof of service.

TCBY

First 6oz are free for veterans and active military on 11-11-19.

Texas de Brazil

Veterans receive 50% off dinner Monday, November 11 through Wednesday, November 13.

Texas Roadhouse is offering free lunch to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 4 pm on Veterans Day. Choose from a 10 entree menu, drink included.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon

All veteran and active duty military personnel receive a complimentary meal from a select menu on Mon., November 11th from 11 am to 10 pm.

Tucanos

Free Churassco meal for veterans with the purchase of another adult Churassco meal. Nov. 8th to Nov. 12th. All locations. Post a selfie and get a free gift certificate on your next visit.

Twin Peaks

In honor of Veteran’s Day, all veterans, active duty military and reservists can eat for free from a select menu on Military Monday, November 11th.

Villa Italian Kitchen

Active or retired members can grab a free slice of cheese pizza on November 11.

Village Inn

All veterans and active duty service members receive a free meal on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). Village Inn also offers military discount of 10 percent off all year long.

Wawa

Free coffee for veterans, active duty and family members on Monday, 11/11.

White Castle

Military veterans and active duty military who show proof of service can visit a participating White Castle location on Nov 11th, and receive a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal #1-6.

Wienerschnitzel

On Veterans Day, 11/11, Wienerschnitzel is offering a free Chili Dog with a small fry and a small Pepsi to Veterans and Active Duty Servicemembers. Bring your military ID or dress in a uniform.

Wild Wing Cafe

Veterans, come in and get 6 wings or nuggets in your favorite made from scratch sauce, with a purchase of a drink on Veterans Days. Participating locations only.

Yardbird Southern Table

Veterans eat free on Veterans Day (11/11) when you present your military ID at all Yardbird locations.

Yard House

Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer on November 11 with valid military ID. Offer is valid for dine in only.

Yogurtology

On 11.11 Yogurtology will offer a free 5 ounce frozen yogurt to all veterans and active military personnel who visit one of their locations.

Zaxby’s

At participating locations only, on Veterans Day (Monday 11/11), get a BOGO TLC Sandwich Meal for all current and former Military Members. Limit 1 offer per military member.

Ziggi’s Coffee

Veterans get a free 16 oz drink on November 11, 2019 at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations.

2018 Free Meals – Last years offers, many will return

Acapulco

On Veterans Day from 3 pm to closing, Acapulco will offer a complimentary meal of a 3-item combo, choosing among Tacos, Enchiladas, Taquitos, Tamales and Chile Relleno.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar

On Monday, November 12, all veterans and troops will receive one complimentary item from a fixed menu which includes some of Arooga’s favorites.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels‏

Free pretzel for veterans on 11/12/18.

Billy Sims Barbecue

This year on Sunday, November 11, veterans and active military men and women receive a free Pulled Pork Sandwich, 1 Regular Side, & Drink.

Boston Market

BOGO, buy 1 get 1 free individual meal and drink with Coupon on 11/11 and 11/12.

Chevys Fresh Mex

On Veterans Day from 3 pm to closing, Chevys Fresh Mex will offer a complimentary meal and the complimentary meal will be a 3-item combo, choosing among Tacos, Enchiladas, Flautas, Tamales and Chile Relleno.

Chuck E. Cheese

To thank service members past and present, on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, get a free personal 1-topping pizza for active duty, national guard, retired and veterans with valid Military ID or proof of military service.

Circle K

November 11, 2018, participating Circle K convenience stores will offer a free Polar Pop to military Veterans.

Corner Bakery Cafe

Veterans & Active Duty Military can enjoy a free “Choose Any Two” offering on 11/11 AND 11/12.

El Torito & El Torito Grill

On Veterans Day from 3 pm to closing, El Torito will offer a complimentary meal and the complimentary meal will be a 3-item combo. El Torito Grill will offer a choice between the following items: Two-Item Combo, Fajita Salad, Mesquite Grilled Chicken Tostada, and Carnitas Yucatán.

Graeter’s Ice Cream

This Veterans Day all Veterans receive a free sundae at all scoop shops. #VeteransDay.

Granite City Food & Brewery

Veterans and active military can stop in for a complimentary brunch on Veterans Day.

Human Bean

All day Sunday 11/11, Veterans and Active Duty Military can enjoy a free 16 oz drink of their choice with uniform or Military ID.

Jon Smith Subs

On 11-11- 12 participating locations will offer a free 6-inch Steak Bomb sub to those on active duty or veterans in uniform. An ID will be required and no purchase is necessary.

Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut & Coffee

On Veterans Day, a free doughnut and small coffee will be on the house.

Lemon Shark Poke

On Veterans Day active and retired military (with ID) & up to 2 family members get 25% off their bill at participating locations.

Nekter Juice Bar

Active military and veterans can receive one free, 16-ounce fresh juice or Superfood smoothie on Veterans Day, November 11, at participating locations. Valid Military ID is required.

NYC Bagel & Sandwich Shop

All shops are offering veterans a free bagel and cup of coffee on Veterans Day from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Peet’s Coffee

Free drip coffee or tea to members of our U.S. military and veterans. Valid on 11/11 and 11/12.

QuikTrip (QT)

Free self-serve fountain or hot drink to Veterans & active Military members. Valid only 11-11-18. Show Military ID at checkout.

Recovery Sports Grill

All veterans and active duty military are invited to enjoy a free meal on Veterans Day, Sunday, 11/11.

Rib Crib

Veterans and active military service members can choose a free meal from RibCrib’s Menu of Honor that includes a choice of two meats and two sides, including their slow-smoked meats and award-winning St. Louis spare ribs.

Shari’s Café

Free breakfast for all current and former military on Veterans Day, November 11th. See Shari’s Pies comments for promotion.

SweetFrog Frozen Yogurt

On Sunday, November 11, SweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt will provide a free 12-ounce frozen yogurt to all veterans and active duty personnel with a valid military ID.

Taco Mac

Veterans and active military get a free 6-pack of wings with a purchase of a beverage on 11-12-2018.

Texas Corral

Veterans and active duty service members can choose one entree from a special Veteran’s Day menu with ice tea, lemonade, or coffee.

Thornton’s

Free cup of coffee to our servicemen and women with a military ID starting 11/9 through Veterans Day Weekend (11/11).

Tijuana Flats

A free entree and a drink is offered to military veterans and active duty on Sunday, 11-11-18.

Vitality Bowls

Veterans can receive a free smoothie at all corporate and participating franchise locations.

World of Beer

On November 11th, all veterans and current servicemen and servicewomen may enjoy a free select draught beer (where legal) or $5 off their check.

