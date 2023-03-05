Employment Readiness Workshops for Military Families

Hope For The Warriors will be presenting a free virtual employee readiness workshop, with a special guest from Amazon. It’s March 14 from noon – 1 p.m. EST, to help active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses in their search for employment.

As a part of the nonprofit’s Warrior’s Compass transition program, the Employee Readiness Workshop series will provide training to help prepare those in the military landscape for a job search in today’s civilian climate. The workshop will offer tools and tips as well as opportunities to network with other service members, military spouses, and companies committed to hiring those with military backgrounds.

The presenter for the March workshop with be a representative from Warriors@Amazon. The employee resource group is made up of Amazonians that are active-duty, veterans, military spouses, and all who support them. With over 350 chapters, this program’s goal is to aid veterans during their transition into the Amazon workforce by providing a professional network and ways to organize together for community outreach.

The webinar and its Amazon presenter will cover topics related to Amazon with job opportunities, career path programs and training, benefits, locations and next steps.

To register for the free March workshop, visit: hopeforthewarriors.org,

The workshop will also be streamed via Facebook Live at facebook.com/HopeForTheWarriors .

For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 40,000 through a variety of support programs focused on health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded 212 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

