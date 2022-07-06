Free Slurpee’s Now Through July 11th

7-Eleven is celebrating Slurpee Day (aka 7-Eleven Day) this year by offering rewards members a free small Slurpee in-store through July 11, 2022 (7-Eleven’s actual birthday).

The special offer is redeemable in-store at 7-Eleven Speedway, and Stripes stores by way of an in-app coupon through Monday, July 11, 2022.

After redeeming a free drink, fans can sip on even more small Slurpee drinks, like What the Fanta, for $1 in-store and via 7NOW delivery all summer long.

Additionally, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can snack on select items in-store at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations for just $1 including all grill items until July 11, 2022.