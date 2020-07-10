Credit: seikachujo | <a href='http://www.bigstockphoto.com'

Free Slurpee Day Cancelled

July 10, 2020

*Please note that National Free Slurpee Day 2020 was cancelled by 7-Eleven.

Due to Covid – 19!!

7-Eleven is celebrating July 11 a little differently.

Instead of giving away free Slurpees to customers, they are giving one million meals

to Feeding American, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

But fear not, you can still get a free Slurpee through the month of July. 7-Eleven

reward app members received one free medium Slurpee coupon in their account this month.

The coupon is redeemable the entire month of July and allows customers to still get

a satisfying cold treat on a hot summer day while still practicing social distancing in stores.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only