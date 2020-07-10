Free Slurpee Day Cancelled

*Please note that National Free Slurpee Day 2020 was cancelled by 7-Eleven.

Due to Covid – 19!!

7-Eleven is celebrating July 11 a little differently.

Instead of giving away free Slurpees to customers, they are giving one million meals

to Feeding American, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

But fear not, you can still get a free Slurpee through the month of July. 7-Eleven

reward app members received one free medium Slurpee coupon in their account this month.

The coupon is redeemable the entire month of July and allows customers to still get

a satisfying cold treat on a hot summer day while still practicing social distancing in stores.

Full Story: HERE

