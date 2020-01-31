Credit: BigStockPhoto

Free Pizza Slices in Seattle Saturday

January 31, 2020

Two free slices of hand-tossed pizza to customers who visit between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Saturday.

Pagliacci Pizza — pronounced PAH-lee-ah-chee with a silent G, for those new to Seattle –

– will celebrate the opening of their newest store by giving you free pizza slices.

The new Capitol Hill storefront on East Pike officially opened its doors in late December 2019.

The new spot features a beer and wine menu, a slice bar, a pizza testing kitchen, delivery options, and a retro Pac-Man arcade game.

It adjoins the company’s office headquarters on East Pine and Crawford.

The chain will definitely have some competition on Cap Hill between Big Mario’s and Hot Mama’s just blocks away.

Full Story: HERE

