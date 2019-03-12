FREE Pancake Day At IHOP Today!

Let’s make it a carb-load day today!!! From 7a-7p it’s all in support of the Children’s Miracle Network!

It’s ON at IHOP today!

Tuesday, March 12 is Free Pancake Day at IHOP. Obviously, this means free pancakes, but the day is also for a good cause.

At IHOP’s Free Pancake Day – Flip It Forward For Kids, the restaurant will give away one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per customer. The deal is available from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but until 10 p.m. at some restaurants. (Check your local IHOP to ensure participation and hours.) Free Pancake Day supports the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Basically, the pancakes are free, but visitors can give a donation while they’re at the restaurant to benefit the charities. Donations can also be made at IHOP restaurants throughout the month of March. IHOP’s goal this year is $4 million.

 

In addition, each year, IHOP holds a Kid Chef competition, which involves contestants between the ages of six and 16, who are being treated at a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. The winner this year was a six-year-old named Brody Simoncini.

 

 

 

