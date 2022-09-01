Free (or cheap) Food on Labor Day

Vla_d}|BigStock

Take a break from cooking and treat yourself with these offers.

Taco Bell

From Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5 get $3 off minimum orders of $18 or more made through the app. Alternatively, you can get 20% off delivery orders of at least $20, Thrillist reports.

Jimmy John’s

From now through September 25, use promo code PICKUP20 at checkout to get 20% off pickup orders placed online or via the Jimmy John’s app.

HelloFresh

From now through Labor Day (Monday, September 5), use the code HFLDW2022 to get 17 free meals across eight boxes, three surprise gifts, and free shipping on the first box from HelloFresh.

Green Chef

From now through Labor Day (Monday, September 5), use the code GCLDW2022 to get $135 off across five boxes, with free shipping on your first box from Green Chef.

EveryPlate

From now through Labor Day (Monday, September 5), use the code LABORDAY2022 to get your first box for $1.49/meal, plus 20% off another two boxes (on the five-meals-per-week-plan at four servings each) from EveryPlate.

Factor

From now through Labor Day (Monday, September 5), use the code FACTORLDW to get $130 off across your first six boxes from Factor.

Quiznos

The deal: Buy an 8-inch or 12-inch sub and get a second sub for 40% off if you’re a Toasty Points rewards member. If you’re not a member, you can find the offer on the chain’s social media.

When: September 4-6

Arby’s

The deal: Buy a regular meal and get a Kid’s Meal for $1. Also, Arby’s will make a donation to the Arby’s Foundation with each Kid’s Meal sold.

When: Through September 26

