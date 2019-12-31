Credit: Kristina Blokhin | BigStockPhoto.com

Free One Way Tickets On Greyhound

December 31, 2019

To get a free ticket home, a person between the ages of 12 and 21.

According to  the National Runaway Safeline since 1995, the Home Free program has helped over 16,000 families by providing free bus tickets.

To get a free ticket home, a person between the ages of 12 and 21 must call the NRS helpline (1-800-RUNAWAY).

They also must be named on a runaway report and be willing to return to their family.

The family or guardian also needs to agree to receive them at home.

If the individual hoping to return home is under the age of 15, Home Free also provides a free ticket for the child’s parent or guardian.

A person can only get a ticket home through the program twice.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.