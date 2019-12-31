Free One Way Tickets On Greyhound

To get a free ticket home, a person between the ages of 12 and 21.

According to the National Runaway Safeline since 1995, the Home Free program has helped over 16,000 families by providing free bus tickets.

To get a free ticket home, a person between the ages of 12 and 21 must call the NRS helpline (1-800-RUNAWAY).

They also must be named on a runaway report and be willing to return to their family.

The family or guardian also needs to agree to receive them at home.

If the individual hoping to return home is under the age of 15, Home Free also provides a free ticket for the child’s parent or guardian.

A person can only get a ticket home through the program twice.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069