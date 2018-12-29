Party people women and men celebrating new years eve 2019 with sparklers and Champagne

Free Metro rides on New Year’s Eve!

King Country Metro is helping people celebrate the New Year by providing free rides on all Metro systems, including the Seattle Streetcar. Plus several lines including Sound Transit Link will have extended hours into early New Year’s Day!  Click HERE to find out more!

About Dianna Rose

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.