Free Metro rides on New Year’s Eve!

King Country Metro is helping people celebrate the New Year by providing free rides on all Metro systems, including the Seattle Streetcar. Plus several lines including Sound Transit Link will have extended hours into early New Year’s Day! Click HERE to find out more!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
Related Articles
New Year’s Eve events and activities for the whole family!
December 26, 2018
Happy “Boxing Day”!
December 26, 2018
Having vegans over for Christmas dinner? Don’t panic!
December 16, 2018