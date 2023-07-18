Free Hot Dogs on National Hot Dog Day

rafer|BigStock

On Tuesday, July 19, restaurants retailers across the country are offering different deals, promotions, and even freebies on this summer staple for National Hot Dog Day.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any great discounts and perks, here’s a list of the hottest hot dog deals we’ve found so far.

Sonic

The fast food chain will be offering its Beef Chili Cheese Coney for only $1.29 all day on July 19.

Wienerschnitzel

On national hot dog day, the restaurant chain will be offering four Chili Dogs for $4.

Whole Foods

Prime members will get 25% off all hot dogs from July 12 through 18 (in-store and online).

