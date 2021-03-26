Free Franks for Friends

Gus Andi|BigStock

Because of donations “Perfectly Frank” is offering Free meals to anyone who needs one.

No questions asked. Just grab a ticket and get a drink as well.

Perfectly Frank has been proudly serving diner classic in its Norfolk,

Virginia community since 2005.

With the onset of the pandemic in 2020,

the local establishment was unsure if the diner business could survive.

Last year, loyal customers donated to Perfectly Frank’s, to help keep them afloat,

Now they are giving back in the form of free meals, with no questions asked.

