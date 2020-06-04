Credit: BigStockPhoto

Free Dunkin’ Donut Friday

June 4, 2020

It’s National Doughnut Day Friday and this year Dunkin’ is celebrating by bringing joy to America, one free doughnut at a time.

On Friday, June 5, Dunkin’ is giving away a free classic doughnut

of their choice with the purchase of any beverage to celebrate National Doughnut Day!

Guests can enjoy classic favorites such as Boston Kreme, Glazed,

Chocolate Glazed, Jelly Filled and more to ring in the holiday.

Dunkin’ says the vast majority of their restaurants in the US have remained open

during the COVID-19 pandemic with enhanced

preventative and health and safety measures in place.

In an effort to help keep customers and employees safe,

Dunkin’ is currently limiting service to drive-thru, take-out, delivery,

and curbside pickup at select locations.

Guests can also order and pay contact-less on the Dunkin’ App.

