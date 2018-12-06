Free Drinks At Starbucks!

During the “Week of Cheers”, when you take a trip in an Uber , you’ll receive an exclusive coupon from Starbucks for buy one, get one free beverages…just for sitting there!

The coupons (delivered via email) are good for any handcrafted beverages (of ANY size) at participating Starbucks locations after 2 p.m. through December 12. Your free beverage must be of equal or lesser value to the one you buy. Y

Drivers are being incentivized to provide their most excellent service this week, as well. When riders leave a tip after their ride, they’ll be helping the driver earn a Starbucks eGift Card.

Full story HERE