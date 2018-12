“FREE DAY” At All Washington State Parks Tomorrow! (New Years Day)

Start off 2019 with some fresh air at any of our fantastic state parks! (It’s not suppose to rain either!)

No Discover Pass required! Bundle up a little and stretch those legs while breathing in some fresh air at any of the Washington State Parks.

Check out the other FREE DAYS for 2019 HERE.

Check out a list of EVERY State Park in Washington HERE.