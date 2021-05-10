Free Crocks For Frontline Health Workers

The company will give away 10,000 pairs of its Crocs At Work shoes per day to

frontline caregivers in the United States between Monday, May 10 and Friday, May 14.

Each day, the website will open for requests at 12 p.m. ET and remain open

until that day’s allotment has been claimed.

Nurses and healthcare workers have relentlessly been battling COVID-19,

which means they’ve been spending a lot more time on their feet.

That’s why Crocs wants to make sure they’ve got comfortable shoes.