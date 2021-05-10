Free Crocks For Frontline Health Workers

It’s National Nurses Week and Crocs is bringing back it’s free pair for nurses campaign.
The company will give away 10,000 pairs of its Crocs At Work shoes per day to
frontline caregivers in the United States between Monday, May 10 and Friday, May 14.
Each day, the website will open for requests at 12 p.m. ET and remain open
until that day’s allotment has been claimed.
Nurses and healthcare workers have relentlessly been battling COVID-19,
which means they’ve been spending a lot more time on their feet.
That’s why Crocs wants to make sure they’ve got comfortable shoes.
The initiative began last year as a way to recognize and provide comfort to healthcare
workers for their efforts in the battle against COVID-19.
In 2020, Crocs donated over 860,000 pairs of shoes globally.
