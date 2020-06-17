Free Cover~Up

Credit: BigStockPhoto

June 17, 2020

A Kentucky tattoo shop is offering to cover up hate and gang symbols for free.

First customer had her tatoo for 20 years, she says

“It’s a symbol of hatred and I want it off me”.

Finally after nearly 20 years of “looking down at the tattoo regretting it,”

Artist King, covered her tattoo with Pickle Rick from the cartoon Rick and Morty.

Swift and King shop owners say they will cover tattoos for anyone

who wants to commit to a new, more peaceful and just future.

Full Story: HERE

