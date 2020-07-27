In front of Barcelona’s Arc de Triomf, 26-year-old Adrià Ballester sets up two chairs and a sign.
Anyone is welcome to stop,
sit and chat with him in Spanish,
English or Catalan about anything they like.
“The idea is just to talk freely for a while,”
the 26-year-old writer and storyteller explains.
“We have lost the art of conversation,”
agrees a young Italian psychology student among the day’s visitors.
“We live in a world where it’s often easier to send a message to someone
from another country than to say good morning to our neighbours,”
says Ballester, who uses Facebook (Free Conversations Movement)
and Instagram (@freeconversations) to promote his project.
He posts photos of himself and those who choose to chat along with their
reflections and sometimes startling revelations.
