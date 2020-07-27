In front of Barcelona’s Arc de Triomf, 26-year-old Adrià Ballester sets up two chairs and a sign.

Anyone is welcome to stop,

sit and chat with him in Spanish,

English or Catalan about anything they like.

“The idea is just to talk freely for a while,”

the 26-year-old writer and storyteller explains.

“We have lost the art of conversation,”

agrees a young Italian psychology student among the day’s visitors.

“We live in a world where it’s often easier to send a message to someone

from another country than to say good morning to our neighbours,”

says Ballester, who uses Facebook (Free Conversations Movement)

and Instagram (@freeconversations) to promote his project.

He posts photos of himself and those who choose to chat along with their

reflections and sometimes startling revelations.

