Free Coffee for Military 11/11

Hamara|BigStock

Starbucks is giving back to the military community on Nov. 11.

The coffee chain is keeping up with their annual Veterans Day deal of offering a free tall hot brewed coffee to military service members, veterans and military spouses — but this year they’re extending the deal to also include free tall iced coffees.

While members of the military community can choose between the hot or iced 12-oz. coffee on Nov. 11, Starbucks is also donating $200,000 to organizations focused on helping active and retired military members. Specifically, they are donating $100,000 to Team Red, White & Blue and $100,000 to Team Rubicon.

According to the company, Starbucks hired nearly 8,000 veterans and military spouses in 2021, all of whom have access to employee benefits that accommodate the needs of active-duty military members and their families. These benefits include Military Service Pay which provides up to 80 hours of pay each year when active-duty service takes the employee away from their work.

Full story: HERE

