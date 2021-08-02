Free Britney More Support

kathclick|BigStock

Laura Richards, Crime Analyst Podcast Defends Britney in 3 Special Reports.

3. July 16, Special Report from the Intelligence Cell | Cosby Is Free.

Britney Is Not….Going To Be Silenced Anymore with Loni Coombs

2. Who Framed Britney? In this special report Laura interviews interview Dr. Jessica Taylor,

forensic psychologist, CEO of Victim Focus and author of ‘Women Are Blamed for Everything:

Exposing the Culture of Victim Blaming’ and her new book ‘Sexy But Psycho:

Uncovering the Psychiatric Labelling of Women and Girls.’

1. In this special report Laura interviews former Los Angeles criminal

prosecutor Loni Coombs, who was at the courthouse on Wednesday 23th June for Britney

Spears’ testimony at a remote hearing about her conservatorship.

* Crime Analyst Podcast, hosted by world renowned and award-winning Criminal

Behavioral Analyst Laura Richards.

Special Report 7/2,9,16/21

Worth the listen!!!!

