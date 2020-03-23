Free Books For Kids On Audible

Most people are working remotely and homeschooling the kids and grandkids in the midst of the That’s why Amazon company Audible is offering free children’s audiobooks to help pass the time.

“…for as long as schools are closed, we will be open,”

“Keeping to our founding belief that the spoken word can be inspiring and transporting in deeply intimate ways,

we have created Stories.Audible.com—a place where anyone,

in any country, can enjoy unlimited streaming of hundreds of titles for kids and families for free.”

The collection is a mix of education and entertainment titles, including classics like “Winnie the Pooh”,

“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”, “Aladdin”, “Jane Eyre” and “The Call of the Wild.”

Click to get started and learn more.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069