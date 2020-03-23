Free Books For Kids On Audible

Credit: BigStockPhoto

Most people are working remotely and homeschooling the kids and grandkids in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why Amazon company Audible is offering free children’s audiobooks to help pass the time.

Stories entertain. They teach.

They keep young minds active, alert, and engaged.

And this curated collection is FREE for everyone: http://adbl.co/stories 

 stories.audible.com

“…for as long as schools are closed, we will be open,” the company says in a press release.

“Keeping to our founding belief that the spoken word can be inspiring and transporting in deeply intimate ways,

we have created Stories.Audible.com—a place where anyone,

in any country, can enjoy unlimited streaming of hundreds of titles for kids and families for free.”

The collection is a mix of education and entertainment titles, including classics like “Winnie the Pooh”,

“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”, “Aladdin”, “Jane Eyre” and “The Call of the Wild.”

Click here to get started and learn more.

Full Story: HERE

