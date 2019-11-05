Credit: BigStockPhoto

Free At Last

November 5, 2019

A boat that’s been stuck on the rocks above Niagara Falls has been freed.

Wind and rain from a recent storm last week pushed the boat away from its rocky perch on the Canadian side of the falls.

The Niagara Parks Commission says the boat flipped on its side, marking the first time the boat’s moved any distance for more than a century.

The iron scow has been stuck in the Niagara River since 1918 after it became disconnected from its

tug boat with two men on board. The men were ultimately rescued.

No word on whether the boat will stay in its new spot for days or years. The Niagara Parks staff will monitor it.

Full Story and Pic: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.