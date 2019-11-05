Free At Last

A boat that’s been stuck on the rocks above Niagara Falls has been freed.

Wind and rain from a recent storm last week pushed the boat away from its rocky perch on the Canadian side of the falls.

The Niagara Parks Commission says the boat flipped on its side, marking the first time the boat’s moved any distance for more than a century.

The iron scow has been stuck in the Niagara River since 1918 after it became disconnected from its

tug boat with two men on board. The men were ultimately rescued.

No word on whether the boat will stay in its new spot for days or years. The Niagara Parks staff will monitor it.

