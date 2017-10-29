FREE APPLEBEE’S FOR KIDS ON HALLOWEEN

Applebee’s is trying to ensure your child doesn’t just load up on candy this Halloween.
Plan ahead, make reservations and have a wonderful family dinner on Halloween!!!
At these locations:
- Auburn
- Bellevue (Factoria and Bel Red Rd)
- Bothel
- Bonney Lake
- Covington
- Easthill Kent
- Everett (Everett Mall and Mill Creek)
- Federal Way
- Gig Harbor
- Lacey
- Lakewood
- Lynnwood
- Marysville
- Oak Harbor
- Olympia
- Puyallup (Graham and S Meridian)
- Renton
- Tacoma
- Tukwila
- University Place
FULL STORY HERE:
Cute video of kids eating at a FANCY restaurant!!!