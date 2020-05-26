Fred Armisen debuts his “optimistic” travel show, in which he doesn’t leave his home

May 26, 2020

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Saturday Night Live and Portlandia veteran Fred Armisen is in lockdown, like millions of other Americans, but that didn’t stop him from creating a new travel show. 

As part of Peacock’s Seth Macfarlane-hosted At-Home Variety Show, Armisen’s offering, titled Fred Hopes to Travel to the Cool Part of Town, has him video-chatting with people all over the world, looking for unique places in countries.

The first installment sees him checking off-beat travel sites with a drag  performer in Tel Aviv, Israel; a resident of Reykjavík, Iceland; and a journalist/band member from Mexico City.

Armisen explains, “This is an optimistic project. Things may be the way they are right now, but..I found some really great resources.” He ends by crediting Monty Python member — and famed travel show host — Michael Palin with inspiring the project. 

The programming on the Peacock At-Home Variety show benefits Americares, Feeding America, and United Way.

By Stephen Iervolino
