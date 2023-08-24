FRASIER Revival has a Date

The “Frasier” revival at Paramount+ has set its premiere date.

The return of the beloved sitcom will debut with its first two episodes on Paramount+ on Oct. 12 in the U.S. and Canada and on Oct. 13 in all other territories. In addition, the first two episodes will air back to back on CBS on Oct. 17 beginning at 9:15 pm ET/PT. The new season consists of 10 episodes.

Paramount+ has also released first look photos from the series and a teaser featuring a new recording of series star Kelsey Grammer performing the show’s theme song, “Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs.”

Full Story: HERE

Video: HERE