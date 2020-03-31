Fran Drescher reveals she and ‘The Nanny’ cast are reuniting for a “lifetime Pandemic Performance”

March 31, 2020

CBS via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Fran Drescher surprised fans of The Nanny by revealing that she and the rest of the cast of the beloved ’90s sitcom would be reuniting for a table read…and it’ll be available via the video app Zoom. 

“NANNY FANS ALERT,” she wrote on her socials, and linked to an article in Variety that shows a photo of the cast, shown boxed into the Zoom video views that are now familiar to those riding out the COVID-19 pandemic from home.

“It’s happening!!!! MONDAY 4/6 the original cast of The Nanny together AGAIN in a virtual read of the pilot episode!!!” she wrote.

“Laughter is the best medicine!” Drescher told Variety in a statement. “So, in these challenging times, Peter and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of The Nanny for a virtual read of the pilot?”

“Peter” is the show’s co-creator and Drescher’s ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson.

According to Variety, the table read will be posted on the Sony Pictures YouTube page the morning of Monday, April 6.

“It’s a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper!” she added. “It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only