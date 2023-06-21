Fraiser, Even Funnier than Before?

DFree|BigStock

Paramount+ is developing a reboot of the popular series Frasier.

This time around, the production has decided to shift gears and film the new episodes in Boston instead of the original filming location in Seattle.

WHAT???

After a nearly two-decade hiatus, Kelsey Grammer, renowned for his portrayal of Frasier Crane, is set to reprise his role.

This marks a nostalgic return to the character that first captured viewers’ hearts on the series Cheers in 1984, with a two-part episode titled “The Rebound.” While the reboot will not see the return of the original characters as series regulars, it promises to introduce an entirely new ensemble cast.

Grammer has been vocal about his belief that the reboot has the potential to be funnier than the original show.

In an interview with The Independent, he offered insights into what viewers can expect from the upcoming Frasier reboot. Grammer expressed enthusiasm about the new cast members they have assembled, hinting at their remarkable talent and the possibility of audiences falling in love with them.

“At first, you cast these people, you’ve never seen them before. And boy, by about the middle of the second show, I thought, ‘Son of a gun. He’s actually doing it. He’s like Frasier’s kid. Wow.’ So I think it’s gonna be a great discovery for people. There’s some new people on the show to really fall in love with, and arguably, it may even be funnier.”

The release date for the Frasier reboot has not been announced yet.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069