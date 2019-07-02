FOURTH of JULY Community Fireworks & Events

Well you know where we’ll be! SEAFAIR SUMMER FOURTH at Gas Works Park (HERE).
There are SEVERAL other ways to enjoy the holiday (and fireworks), and most are all-day events:
- Bellevue – Downtown Park 10:05 p.m.
- Des Moines – Marina 10:30 p.m.
- Edmonds – Civic Stadium 10 p.m.
- Everett – Port Gardner Bay 10 p.m.
- Federal Way – Celebration Park 10:15 p.m.
- Kent – Lake Meridian Park 10 p.m.
- Kirkland – Marina Park 10:15 p.m.
- Lakewood – Joint Base Lewis-McChord 10 p.m.
- Newcastle – Lake Boren Park 10 p.m.
- Renton – Coulon Park 10 p.m.
- SeaTac – Angle Lake Park 10 p.m.
- Seattle – Lake Union 10:15 p.m. BIG!
- Tacoma – Ruston Way 10:10 p.m. BIG!
- Tumwater – Tumwater Valley Golf 10:15 p.m.