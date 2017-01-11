redit: Ilike | BigStockPhoto.com

Four Tricks To Make Your Kids Eat Healthier.

One of the best ways to get your kids to eat healthy is to make sure you all sit down together for dinner at an actual DINNER table. Check out these other ways.

Here are five more ways to get your kids to eat a little bit healthier…

1.  Let them serve themselves at dinner, even when they’re young.  It helps them learn portion control better than if YOU decide how much they get.  And they’re also more likely to try new foods.

2.  Put away the electronics while you eat.  A recent study found distracted eating makes you consume about 10% more calories.

3.  Use smaller plates and bowls.  You’ve probably heard that one before, but it works even better on kids.  One study found adults eat 16% more when they use big bowls instead of smaller ones.  And kids eat up to 52% more.

4.  Don’t reward them with unhealthy food, like promising to get McDonald’s if they’re good.  It just reinforces the idea that eating fast food is a positive thing.  And a recent study at Texas A&M found dads do it more than moms do.

 

Source EATTHIS.COM

