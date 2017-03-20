We found Tom’s jersey!

Apparently Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey has been found…. along with his Super Bowl jersey from the year they beat our Seahawks..(still too soon) AND Von Miller’s helmet and cleats from the Broncos Super Bowl win! They were found with an international media member. This guy has to be a serial thief. How did he get all of that stuff out of the locker rooms!?!?

Khloe Kardashian has been spotted out and about with a whole lotta bling on that all important finger. Is she engaged? No word has come from the Kardashian PR machine, which leads us to think she’s not. If she were, that thing would be broadcast around the world!