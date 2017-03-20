LOS ANGELES - NOV 3: Khloe Kardashian at the HYPNOTIQ Sparkle Launch at the Mr. C on November 3, 2014 in Beverly Hills, CA

We found Tom’s jersey!

Apparently Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey has been found…. along with his Super Bowl jersey from the year they beat our Seahawks..(still too soon) AND Von Miller’s helmet and cleats from the Broncos Super Bowl win! They were found with an international media member. This guy has to be a serial thief. How did he get all of that stuff out of the locker rooms!?!?

Khloe Kardashian has been spotted out and about with a whole lotta bling on that all important finger.  Is she engaged?  No word has come from the Kardashian PR machine, which leads us to think she’s not.  If she were, that thing would be broadcast around the world!

About Ashley

Warm's morning show co-host Ashley was born and raised in the Seattle area, leaving only briefly to attend the University of Southern California. Upon her return to the PNW, she began her career in radio as a part-time promotions assistant at Sports Radio 950 KJR. She quickly moved into an on-air role as a traffic reporter and has continued to build an on-air presence as a contributor to the Ian Furness Show and Dave "Softy"Mahler show.
