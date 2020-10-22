Former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham joins viral "Dreams" challenge

How viral is the Fleetwood Mac “Dreams” challenge? Even someone who isn’t in the band anymore is getting in on the fun.

Guitarist and songwriter Lindsey Buckingham, who was unceremoniously let go from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, posted a video of himself riding on a horse while swigging Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice, as “Dreams” plays in the background.

“Made this with my girls this weekend,” he captioned the clip.

Ironically, “Dreams” was written by Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks about her relationship with Buckingham, which was falling apart at the time the song was written and recorded.

As previously reported, both “Dreams” and its parent album, Rumours, have re-entered the Billboard charts thanks to the viral success of “Dreams” on TikTok, which was started by Idaho man Nathan Apodaca. The video he created while swigging the juice and lip-syncing to “Dreams” while riding on a skateboard has more than 10 million likes.

Stevie and Mick Fleetwood were also inspired to create their own “Dreams” TikToks in response.

